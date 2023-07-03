The Land
Corryong couple win $27,000 Albury-Wodonga Bridal Fair wedding package

By Ted Howes
July 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Tahnia Whitsed and Darren Lebner will wed in Albury in two months. Picture supplied.
A Corryong couple desperate to marry before they lost everything in the devastating 2019 bushfires say the nightmare is over and their dream of wedded bliss is about to come true.

