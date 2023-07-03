The Land
Home/News

Large scale Murray River farm asking $60 million-plus

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Torrumbarry Farms is a large scale 4031 hectare aggregation underpinned by significant water entitlements. Picture supplied
Torrumbarry Farms is a large scale 4031 hectare aggregation underpinned by significant water entitlements. Picture supplied

Torrumbarry Farms is a large scale 4031 hectare (9961 acre) Murray River aggregation underpinned by significant water entitlements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.