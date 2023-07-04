The Land
Home/Dairy

South Coast dairy farmers crying out for rain

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated July 4 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbaa dairy farmer Alan Henry has received 425mm of rain so far in 2023, compared to 1815mm last year. Picture by Hayley Warden
Numbaa dairy farmer Alan Henry has received 425mm of rain so far in 2023, compared to 1815mm last year. Picture by Hayley Warden

What a difference a year can make.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.