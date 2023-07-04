The Land
Home/News

Trangie Junior Judging Day attracts nearly 100 participants

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Trangie Junior Judging Day was a success after nearly 100 participants threw their hat in the ring at the NSW Department of Primary Industries Trangie Agricultural Research Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.