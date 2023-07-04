Eastleigh is a 1814 hectare (4484 acre) broadacre farming operation offering significant scale.
Offered by the Hill family, a feature of the productive property is its large paddock sizes and limited number of in-paddock trees.
Planting can start on one side of the property and finish on the other side without passing through a single gate.
Located 8km east of West Wyalong on the Newell Highway, the property is divided into four zones without fences.
The property has a long term cropping rotation in place to maximise production, backed by a targeted soil improvement program using lime and gypsum to improve soil health.
This year there are 489ha (1208 acres) of wheat, 430ha (1063 acres) of canola, 416ha (1028 acres) of barley and 443ha (1095 acres) of vetch.
The operation has been run with a team of professional farming contractors.
Eastleigh also has 8km of well formed gravel roads for all-weather access. Trees have been planted along roads to provide protection and wildlife corridors.
The property also has access to town water, ensuring there is clean water for spraying at all times.
Infrastructure includes two houses, two machinery sheds including one with a workshop, 12 silos, a chemical shed, and a four stand shearing shed with steel yards.
Eastleigh is being offered for sale through a two-stage expressions of interest process. Stage one closes on August 11.
The property is expected to sell for more than $13 million.
Contact Angus McLaren, 0428 496 289, and Abbey Wiencke, 0487 359 328, Miller and James Real Estate, Temora.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.