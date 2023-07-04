Legal pig hunters' access to some sections of Northern Territory National Parks has been cemented by a contract that recognises the success of a collaborative pig control program that has removed more than 1000 pigs from sensitive public land.
The deal, involving members of the Australian Pig Doggers and Hunters Association (APDHA) and the NT Parks and Wildlife Commission, was signed recently after nine years of trials and development.
Details of the arrangement, contained in a deed of agreement, include how ongoing access will be managed, hunter responsibilities and the strengthening of clear lines of communication.
Pig control trials involving APDHA members began in selected areas of some national parks in 2014. Those test runs have removed more than 1000 pigs with zero negative impacts and at no cost to NT taxpayers.
APDHA NT president Jamie Lewis said the program had provided a range of benefits to the Northern Territory, from increased opportunities for recreational hunters to increased contributions to the Northern Territory economy (particularly in rural areas).
"That's on top of the obvious environmental benefits as a result of a reduction of feral pig numbers in Northern Territory national parks," Mr Lewis said.
APDHA members taking part in this, and other programs have also contributed to feral pig satellite tracking studies and DNA sampling research programs undertaken by Charles Darwin university.
Mr Lewis said participating APDHA members also provided ongoing surveillance for biosecurity threats such as foot and mouth disease and African swine fever.
"We are very grateful for the efforts of everyone who has contributed to the success of this program. We'd like to thank the staff at the parks and wildlife commission of the Northern Territory and the many rangers who have assisted with the program. We'd also like to extend our thanks to the Minister for Parks and Rangers Nicole Manison," Mr Lewis said.
