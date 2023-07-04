The Land
NT pig control program has culled more than 1000 pigs from public land

Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:33am, first published 6:00am
Pig hunters will be allowed to hunt in some areas of Northern Territory national parks. Picture: Supplied
Legal pig hunters' access to some sections of Northern Territory National Parks has been cemented by a contract that recognises the success of a collaborative pig control program that has removed more than 1000 pigs from sensitive public land.

