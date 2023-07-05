The Land
Flexible north west NSW country on the market

By Mark Phelps
July 6 2023 - 9:00am
Quabothoo and Part Cantara are adjoining properties that were very successfully developed by brothers John and Phil Gough. Picture supplied
Quabothoo and Part Cantara are adjoining properties that were very successfully developed by brothers John and Phil Gough with the objective of balancing production and sustainability.

