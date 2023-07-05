Quabothoo and Part Cantara are adjoining properties that were very successfully developed by brothers John and Phil Gough with the objective of balancing production and sustainability.
Covering 2361 hectares (5834 acres) and 1099ha (2716 acres) respectively, the properties are located about 65km north west of Coonamble.
The Gough brothers placed a particular emphasis on creating a dual-purpose operation that could easily switch between cropping and livestock.
Both properties are divided into six main paddocks and feature a variety of self-mulching, black soils and lighter red loams.
There is about 2400ha (5931 acres) of arable country.
About 1600ha on Quabothoo has previously been farmed. However, given the favourable seasons in recent years that country has been returned to pasture.
Some 800ha on Part Cantara is arable with about 650ha of Lancer wheat planted this season.
The grazing country has both heavy and light soils and produces an abundance of natural grasses and herbages in season.
Summer grasses include buffel, Mitchell, windmill, as well as tar vine and pigweed. In winter there is barley grass, clover and rape, with crowsfoot on the lighter ridges. There is a strong germination of clover and other winter herbages following 18mm of recent rain.
The country was originally timbered with myall, wilga, belah, rosewood and box.
The Quabothoo bore scheme supplies tanks and troughs, backed up by ground tanks and a bore drain.
Part Cantara also has a private solar bore that reticulates water to tanks and troughs, as well as ground tanks.
Improvements on Quabothoo include six silos, new sheep yards and steel cattle yards, a four bay shed with a skillion and an eight bedroom, four bathroom, two kitchen homestead.
Quabothoo and Part Cantara will be auctioned separately in Coonamble on July 31, unless sold prior.
Contact Angus Chadwick, 0447 242 393, AJF Brien & Sons, Coonamble.
