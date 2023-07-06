Steers at Wodonga sell to $1480

The offering of 1107 cattle today at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, saw values for the better lines attract interest in line with the market and seasonal conditions.
Paull and Scollard Nutrien auctioneer Will Jennings, Wodonga, quoted the market as "firm on recent sales".
"For a July yarding the quality was very good although there was still an odd pen showing their winter coat," he said.
"We had some very good lines of young steers and heifers which were well presented and sold to strong demand with the tops of the heifers making good money.
"It was a touch cheaper for breed type, Herefords and Euro breeds, but overall it was a very good sale for the middle of winter."
Sale by weight quotes -
Steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $600 to $1195 (406 cents a kilogram): 330kg to 400kg sold from $715 to $1420 (376c/kg) and steers over 400kg sold to $1480 (362c/kg).
Heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $220 to $990 (302c/kg): 330kg to 400kg sold to $1180 (299c/kg) and those over 400kg sold from $970 to $1115 (277c/kg).
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold to $1550 when J and D Hoy, Culcairn, sold 13 rising seven years Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 606kg.
Cows with calves sold to $1425 when JT White and Partners, Barnawartha, Victoria, penned six mixed age Shorthorns with Angus calves and depastured to Angus.
Sales of steers included seven Angus and black baldies weighing 438kg sold by NGN Pastoral, Walbundrie, for $1420; seven Spry's blood Shorthorns weighing 366kg sold by PE and GI Jarick, Jindera, for $1110 and $1420 for five EU-accredited Angus weighinh 411kg sold by Lebner and Permezel, Towong, Victoria.
Weaner steer sales included 23 Dunoon-blood Angus weighing 412kg sold by Burnbrae Crossing, Gerogery, for $1480: 14 Newcoman and Sugarloaf-blood Herefords weighing 385 sold by Timberlane Pastoral Co, Tallangatta South, Vic, and 11 Rangan-blood Charolais weighing 385kg sold by Kohlhagen Family Pastoral Co, Walla Walla, for $1350.
Sales of heifers included $970 for 15 Spry's-blood Shorthorns Not Station Mated and weighing 412kg sold by PE and GL Jarick, Jindera: 12 Stella-blood Angus weighing 321kg sold by A and M Ringe, Kancoona, Vic, for $960 and 15 black baldies weighing 394kg sold by Bowran Pastoral Co., Tallangatta South, for $1180.
Local restockers were very busy competing with buyers from Corryong, Bendigo and Euroa, while commission buyers were picking up pens when they could.
Wodonga agencies Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
