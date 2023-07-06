The Land
High rainfall country for 750 breeders asking at $16.5m

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Eastern Hills, a commercial scale property located in a premier high rainfall grazing region, has been listed for $16.5 million after it was put to auction on Thursday.

