Parsons Green Grazing, operated by Jon Pinferi, Kate Dance and family, paid $8000 for the bull Onward Shiloh by Onward Neptune, 810kg with 44cm scrotal, 133sqcm EMA and 6.6pc IMF. The Glen Innes operation will use the sire to broaden the genetics of their registered breed of commercial Murray Grey females bred all recorded on BreedPlan with the aim of "exceeding the standards" of MSA as required by their Woolworths buyer.