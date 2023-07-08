The Land
Demand for IMF, carcase attributes, high on bidders minds at eighth annual Murray Grey breed sale

By Jamie Brown
July 8 2023 - 11:00am
The $17,500 Carlinga Shakespeare S72, bred by Kym Charleton, Boggabri, with auctioneer and agent Shad Bailey, Colin Say and Co at Glen Innes.
The $17,500 Carlinga Shakespeare S72, bred by Kym Charleton, Boggabri, with auctioneer and agent Shad Bailey, Colin Say and Co at Glen Innes.

Murray Grey bulls sold to $17,500 while females went overseas to a top of $4725 during the eighth annual Top Of The Range multi-vendor breed sale at Glen Innes on Friday.

