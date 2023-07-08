Murray Grey bulls sold to $17,500 while females went overseas to a top of $4725 during the eighth annual Top Of The Range multi-vendor breed sale at Glen Innes on Friday.
Of the registered bulls 22 of 33 head sold to an average of $8500. Of the registered females 14 of 23 head sold to an average of $2267.
Carlinga Shakespeare S72, bred by Kym Charleton, Boggabri sold to foundation buyers at the Top Of The Range annual sale the Thompson family, Bundella Station at Namoi. They will put their new sire in a pure Murray Grey herd running alongside a cross-breeding operation that involves Charolais and Angus.
By Cadfor Marvellous M258, going back to Glenliam Farm Jugernaut J104, from a Carlinga Naiad, the two year old bull presented at 825 kilograms with 40cm circumference scrotal and a 134 square centimetre Eye Muscle Area.
"He's the most powerful bull I've ever bred," said Ms Carlton.
Shakespeare's Estimated Breeding Values show positive growth and calving ease with a +49 kilograms carcase weight figure. Retail Beef Yield presents at +1.8 per cent.
Yardsman's choice, an award named in honour of Murray Grey breeder Mike Traynor, went to Glenview Sherwood bred by Smith Partners at Black Mountain via Guyra, which fetched $14,000 going to the Counter family, Bonnie Doon at Texas, Qld.
The two year old by The Ultimate Pioneer from Wheel View Penny E4, weighed-in at 875kg with a 44cm scrotal, 133sqcm EMA and 6.4 Intra Muscular Fat figures.
Females sold to a top of $4750 for Onward Evelyn T40, a favourite heifer rising two years and bred by Sue Francis at Dorrigo. She was sold to an online bidder from Westridge Ranch, Idaho, USA, who will flush the heifer at Global Reproduction Solutions in Goorambat, Vic, before flying the frozen embryos back to the United States for implanting.
Madeline Brockhoff, executive officer of the Murray Grey Society, said Westridge Ranch had imported embryos out of Australia from half a dozen animals in the last 12 months and had purchased bulls - all Murray Grey - to boost their breeding program at home.
The Harris family, Narrabri, were the volume bull buyers bidding successfully on four bulls including Carlinga Strike Force S44 for $12,000. The rising two year old by Carlinga Quake Proof presented ta 790kg with 39cm scrotal, 134sqcm EMA and 4.9pc IMF.
Parsons Green Grazing, operated by Jon Pinferi, Kate Dance and family, paid $8000 for the bull Onward Shiloh by Onward Neptune, 810kg with 44cm scrotal, 133sqcm EMA and 6.6pc IMF. The Glen Innes operation will use the sire to broaden the genetics of their registered breed of commercial Murray Grey females bred all recorded on BreedPlan with the aim of "exceeding the standards" of MSA as required by their Woolworths buyer.
Tasmania stud Woodbourn at Cressy south of Launceston paid $15,000 for two bulls. Onward Sarge by Melaleuca Napolean N169 was admired for his raw data, second highest weight of the draft at 945kg, and 136sqcm EMA. Woodbourn paid the same for Onward Striker S43 by the same sire, scanned at 6.6pc IMF.
"These bulls will fit into our program very well, said stud principal Charles Wallace, who runs the enterprise with his wife Janet.
The stud sells all its bulls, with the tail-enders in demand as ideal as low birth-weight sires for local dairy heifers. The highly-marbled offspring have a place in the market as well.
"Colour of skin is no problem for us in Tasmania where silver or grey finds a buyer. The Murray Grey is a wonderful maternal breed and is very versatile."
Michael Osbourne, Rosebank, part of old Bendemeer Station, came away with three sires paying to $15,000 for Tintara Sunup S5 by Melaleuca Napolean N169 - heaviest in the sale draft at 950kg with 47cm scrotal, 133sqcm EMA and 6.1pc IMF. The sire will be included in a cross breeding operation that balances desirable carcase attributes from the Murray Grey with body from Charolais.
The James family, Glen Innes, purchased Yallembie Sahara S20 by Yallembie Majestic M13 for $10,000 and will use him in their commercial herd.
Northern Rivers breeders were at he sale in force, with bulls sold for pure-bred and cross-breeding operations.
From Tucki Tucki via Lismore John Paisley and family purchased Onward Solar by Onward Neptune for $5000 to build on their Greyman production, with Murray Grey bulls put to first cross Brahman/Murray Grey cows
From Stratheden via Kyogle Kurt and Carrie Shepherd family paid $6500 for Hideaway Park Sullivan, 700kg, by Cullenya Frazer to put to Charbray and Brangus females to enhance their desire for early maturing calves.
Gourmet butchers from Lismore the Easterbrook family paid $6500 for Carlinga Tank and again for Dehavalyn Tactical T10 to soften their beef herd at McKees Hill with progeny to be sold through the shop.
Repeat Hideaway Park client John Harbison, Mooball, paid $5500 for Hideaway Park Survivor by Ayr Park Lewis L3
One dozen commercial Murray Grey heifers offered by the Hobbs family, Molong, sold to long-time supporter of the breed Barry Elliot, Woodburn, for $1600 a head.
