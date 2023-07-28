The Land
New gene technology boosts weed management in cotton

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 28 2023 - 1:00pm
New gene-stack technology in Australian cotton varieties gives growers the ability to manage summer weeds without compromising glyphosate's "armour".
A trial paddock of the latest genetically modified cotton in NSW's Macintyre Valley this past season showed great promise for managing summer weeds.

