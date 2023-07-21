Rosewood is a quality 590 hectare (1458 acre) "drought proof" property with 195ha of irrigation and 310ha of dryland farming.
Located at Bedgerabong about 20 minutes drive west of Forbes and an hour from Parkes, the property is described as being relatively level to gently sloping land with a creek.
There is about 85ha of laser-levelled flood irrigation and and 110ha under three centre pivots.
Water is supplied from a 1440 megalitre bore and a 390ML Jemalong irrigation licence. There is also a stock and domestic bore.
The 90ML turkey nest dam is required to be moved.
The average annual rainfall is 510mm (20.5 inches).
Almost all of the property is arable and is currently sown with wheat, with about a 380ha crop included in the sale.
The main crops have been lucerne, wheat and oats. However, the country is also suitable for fodder, cotton and horticulture.
Rosewood is described as being extremely productive and able to finish up to 7000 lambs a year on irrigated lucerne or similar crops. Lambs could also be trade three to four times a year.
The property has run 1500 ewes and lambs and 60-plus cattle plus fodder crops.
Timbers include yellow box, grey box, river gum, rosewood and pines.
Improvements include a large machinery shed enclosed on three sides, a hay shed, two 50 tonne silos, two 300t silos, steel cattle equipped with a crush and loading ramp, and a small set of sheep yards.
There is also a three bedroom weatherboard residence and a granny flat.
Rosewood will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts on August 31, if not sold prior.
Contact Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, Nutrien Harcourts, Forbes.
