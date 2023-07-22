The Land
Charolais bulls lift growth rates at Baradine

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
July 22 2023 - 12:00pm
MARKET FLEXIBILITY: Charolais sires used over black baldy cows are producing heavy weaners for Dennis Fitzgerald that can target multiple markets.
MARKET FLEXIBILITY: Charolais sires used over black baldy cows are producing heavy weaners for Dennis Fitzgerald that can target multiple markets.

USING Charolais bulls as a terminal sire is giving Dennis and Jacquie Fitzgerald heavy calves with strong growth rates that have the ability to meet multiple market specifications.

