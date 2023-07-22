The Land
Red factor Charolais bulls key for fat cover in crossbred calves

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
July 22 2023 - 12:00pm
RED FACTOR FOCUS: Charolais sires have been used in the herd at Bundagra, Walcha, for about 30 years, with the Ireland family looking for the softer red factor bulls which produce calves that finish well on grass.
CHAROLAIS sires are bringing an extra kick of growth to the herd at Bundagra, Walcha, with Rob and Maria Ireland using the breed in a mix with Angus and Shorthorn.

