CHAROLAIS sires are bringing an extra kick of growth to the herd at Bundagra, Walcha, with Rob and Maria Ireland using the breed in a mix with Angus and Shorthorn.
The couple has been crossbreeding for many years, focusing on bullock production, and began sourcing Charolais bulls about 30 years ago.
With help from their children Jodie and her husband Matt Provost, and Matthew Ireland and his partner Jess Jones, they now run about 600 breeders on Bundagra, and finish all progeny on Beatomvale.
"The cow base used to be Herefords when we first started and we've progressed into the Angus cows," Mrs Ireland said.
"We initially crossed Angus over the Herefords to get black baldies then we used Charolais over black baldies and Herefords, but it's more a straight Angus cow now, using Charolais over them.
"We've kept some of the first-cross Charolais heifers and we either put a Shorthorn or Angus bull over them."
The Irelands have been using Wakefield genetics since 2015 and look for a softer type of Charolais bull.
"We like the red factor bulls because we find they're a bit softer and we think they're a bit quicker finishing, which is what we need - we've got to be able to get enough fat on them," Mrs Ireland said.
"The Wakefield bulls are good structured bulls with good feet and good temperament.
The Wakefield bulls are good structured bulls with good feet and good temperament.- Crossbreeder Maria Ireland, Bundagra, Walcha
"We seem to get longevity out of their bulls with about five or six years of work."
Getting the balance of fat to growth right is a priority as all calves are grown out.
The steers go to either Wingham Beef Exports or JBS at Scone at 700 to 750 kilograms and heifers go to Coles at Scone, weighing between 550kg and 600kg at 20 to 24 months.
The carcase feedback has been good, with good dressing percentages and almost all beasts grading MSA (Meat Standards Australia).
"With any of the markets we sell into they have to grade MSA or they fall out of the grid," Mrs Ireland said.
"We're producing for the grass-fed antibiotic-free market and there's always a premium but it depends on the market at the time.
"They're all grass-finished so they need to have enough fat on them at the right weight."
Progeny is sold from 24 to 30 months, with the goal to get them off by two years of age off a turnip crop which is undersown to improved pasture that includes fescues, phalaris, ryegrass and clovers.
"The earlier ones are on the turnips but if you have some with no crop they'll finish on pasture.
"They finish really well on the turnip crop and once they've eaten that out the pasture is ready for the rest of the season."
Calving is in early July, with the Irelands wanting all calves on the ground and going by spring to limit issues with scours.
They haven't had any issues with calving, with the breeders not joined to Charolais bulls until they've had their second calf.
Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.
