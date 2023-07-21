Outstanding north west grazing, cultivation country

The highly productive Eural aggregation has been run as a time controlled grazing operation for the past 20 years.
Offered by the Hickson family after three generations of ownership since 1929, the 5926 hectare (14,643 acre) aggregation comprises of Eural (1600ha/3954 acres), Broxburn (677ha/1673 acres), Naroola (1343ha/3319 acres), Glenmore (1242ha/3069 acres), and Boonal West (1064ha/2629 acres).
The aggregation is situated 8km south east of Boomi and 85km north of Moree and comprises of mainly level, self-mulching, grey/black soils.
There is about 2840ha of arable country across the properties. Some 1183ha has been prepared for winter crop and, with the balance 1657ha recently returned to cultivation.
Timbers include coolibah, belah and myall. The aggregation features excellent water with access to both the Boomi East and Eural bore schemes. The property has 36 tanks and 62 troughs, dams and a frontage to Whalan Creek.
The fencing is described as being stock proof, with sections of 1.8m high exclusion fencing.
Improvements include a shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, a feedlot, machinery sheds and silos.
There are homesteads on both Eural and Broxburn, plus three older style homes on Naroola, Glenmore and Boonal West.
The Eural aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on August 25, if not sold earlier.
Contact Terry Adams, 0427 525 666, and Paul Kelly, 0428 281 428, Moree Real Estate, or Peter Prosser, 0427 254 705, and Cliff Horton, 0402 262 061, Prosser Hutton
