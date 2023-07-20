"I was very impressed with the bull's Breedplan figures, particularly his low birthweight EBV of +2.4," Mr Lyons said. He had very good rib and rump fat EBVs and his IMF (intramuscular fat) EBV, at +0.6." Mr Lyons said Soloman would be joined with some of the cows within his stud with high BW EBVs and used to reduce those figures.