Bowen Poll Herefords average $13,928 while Bowen Angus average $14,147

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:41am, first published 5:00am
Stephen, Josh and Nick Peake, Bowen Stud, Barraba, Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock & stud stock manager, John Settree and auctioneer Paul Dooley with the $140,000 bull Bowen Soloman. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Stephen, Josh and Nick Peake, Bowen Stud, Barraba, Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock & stud stock manager, John Settree and auctioneer Paul Dooley with the $140,000 bull Bowen Soloman. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A 23-month-old bull has set the pace for the northern NSW Spring bull sales, knocked down for $140,000 at the Bowen Poll Hereford and Peakes Angus 28th bull sale at Barraba on Thursday.

