N-Drip micro-irrigation expansion on the cards for Peter Birch

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 21 2023 - 7:03am
For Peter Birch, Bronte, near Moree the drive to be more water efficient saw him convert a dryland block to a N-Drip micro-irrigation system. Picture by Elka Devney
For Peter Birch, Bronte, near Moree the drive to be more water efficient saw him convert a dryland block to a N-Drip micro-irrigation system. Picture by Elka Devney

It was out with the old and in with the new for Peter Birch, Bronte, near Moree, who replaced a flood irrigation system with N-Drip in a bid to be more water efficient.

