Farmsafe Australia is stressing the significance of being extremely vigilant when working around Power Take-Off (PTO shafts and farm machinery implements.
PTO shafts transfer power from tractors to various implements such as mowers, balers, and augers. And while PTO-driven equipment is essential, they can pose significant entanglement risks if not handled with caution.
Farmsafe Australia is using farm safety week to get the message to farmers that, in light of 17 deaths on farms so far this year - along with 77 non-fatal injuries - now is the time to take safety seriously.
In 2022, 55 farmers died on farms due to an accident or other incident; 64 per cent of those deaths were linked to farm vehicles or mobile farm machinery.
Farmsafe Australia secretary Kerri-Lynn Peachey said there has been a decrease in amputations and fatalities relating to entanglement due to the rise in machinery guarding and automatic shut-off innovation.
"Unfortunately, when an incident does occur, the consequences are usually severe to catastrophic. It is critical that farmers remember to replace broken guards and only attempt maintenance when machinery is fully shut off and stationary," Ms Peachey said.
According to AgHealth Australia the average cost of an on-farm fatality is over $1.95m, making it an economic as well as ethical imperative to ensure guards are repaired and replaced as required and that all machinery is properly and regularly maintained.
Farmsafe Australia wants farmers to follow crucial safety information to minimise risks associated with PTO shafts and farm machinery implements:
Paul Sloman from Cotton Australia, a long-time member of Farmsafe Australia, said safety should be the top priority when working around PTO shafts and farm machinery implements.
"By implementing proper guarding, conducting regular maintenance, and following safe operating procedures, we can prevent entanglement and protect the well-being of farmers and farm workers," Mr Sloman said.
Farmsafe Australia Chair, Felicity Richards, said tragedies can be avoided by being incredibly vigilant and aware of the dangers that make farming the most dangerous industry in Australia.
"By adopting these safety measures and fostering a culture of awareness, we can prevent tragedy and ensure the well-being of our future farming generations," Ms Richards said.
