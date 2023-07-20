Guard PTO Shafts: Ensure that all PTO shafts are properly guarded to prevent contact with moving parts. Regularly inspect and maintain the guards to ensure their integrity and effectiveness. Never operate PTO-driven equipment without the necessary protective guards in place.

Properly Maintain Machinery Implements: Regularly inspect machinery implements for any damage, wear, or loose components that could pose a safety hazard. Repair or replace damaged parts promptly and ensure proper alignment and balance of the implement in line with manufacturer guidelines for safe operation.

Follow Safe Operating Procedures: Train all operators on the safe operation of machinery and implement attachments. Emphasise the importance of maintaining a safe distance from rotating parts and never reaching into or over a moving PTO shaft or implement.

Engage Safety Features: Familiarise yourself and all workers/contractors with the safety features of the equipment they are using. Implement devices such as master shields, interlocking guards, and electronic or mechanical shut-off systems to prevent accidental activation or contact with dangerous components. Never circumvent safety mechanisms.