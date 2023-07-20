The Land
Home/News

Farmsafe Australia champions PTO safety measures

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 70 farmers have suffered serious injuries in the last six months. Picture: File
More than 70 farmers have suffered serious injuries in the last six months. Picture: File

Farmsafe Australia is stressing the significance of being extremely vigilant when working around Power Take-Off (PTO shafts and farm machinery implements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.