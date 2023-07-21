An inquiry set to shine a light on the horror and pain communities in the flood-ravaged communities of Cabonne suffered through at the hands of "callous" insurance companies is hoped to evoke change in the wake of future disasters.
Eugowra was smashed by a wall of water many liken to an inland tsunami on the morning of November 14, 2022.
Hours earlier, the lower parts of the township of Molong, too, was virtually under water. Many will recall the harrowing video of a shipping container being carried down the Mitchell Highway, such was the power of the flooding.
The communities of Canowindra and Cudal were not spared either. Many in those towns remain displaced in July - some eight months on from the disaster that ripped through the shire.
In the wake of the disaster, the clean-up has been heartening. The wider Central West has rallied to get those impacted by the flooding back on their feet.
But the larger, significant battles with insurers have been drawn out, often inconclusive and painful.
"The rebuilding and recovery process has been made much harder, and tragedy much worse, by the cold-hearted and shocking response of insurers to policyholders," Member for Calare Andrew Gee said on Wednesday.
Now, though, the Independent MP is hopeful of change.
Welcoming the announcement the federal government will launch a parliamentary inquiry into the response of insurers to the 2022 storm and flood events including those that occurred in Cabonne, Mr Gee called out the "massive power imbalance" between policy holders and insurance companies.
A constant in the shire throughout the rebuild in Cabonne, Mr Gee was again on tour in the shire on Wednesday alongside Federal Minister for Financial Services and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones. Mr Gee said the "heartache and heartbreak" they saw first hand from residents and business owners has been immeasurable.
"The anger in our communities is white hot," Mr Gee said, looking at how insurance companies have handled claims from residents impacted by the flooding.
"And I don't think we are alone, with other regions across Australia left reeling from the callous conduct of insurance companies. From long delays in claims processing, to widespread knockbacks. It's taken a huge toll across our region."
The stories of insurers trying to do the right thing are sadly few and far between.- Andrew Gee
He said the huge costs associated with fighting an insurance knockback left many already battling financially - and often displaced as well - little option, or no prospect at all.
"The stories of insurers trying to do the right thing are sadly few and far between," the Calare MP said.
"Insurance companies don't just answer to shareholders, but also the nation. They don't just have insurance contracts with our residents, they also operate with a social licence.
We need to get to the bottom of what's happened here and make sure the pain that insurance companies have inflicted on our communities is not repeated in others."
He hopes this inquiry will shine a spotlight on the experience of Cabonne residents and they will get a chance to tell their "deeply troubling" stories on a national stage so that other communities won't have to go through what we have endured.
"I am grateful to the Prime Minister and also to the Minister for Financial Services and Assistant Treasurer for answering our communities' calls for an inquiry," he said.
"When I asked the Prime Minister in Question Time in May whether he would support an inquiry, he indicated that he would consider it and he has done what he said he would do.
"I'm hoping that this inquiry will be a watershed moment in the way that insurers deal with disaster-hit policy holders.
"Change needs to come from this immense tragedy and devastation."
