The Land
Fire ants have been found at Tallebudgera near the NSW border

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Fire ants are getting dangerously close to NSW. Picture:File
Fire ants are getting dangerously close to NSW. Picture:File

A new outbreak of highly invasive fire ants has just been discovered only 5.5km from the NSW border at a pony club in Tallebudgera, Queensland.

