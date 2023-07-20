The Land
Full clearance, solid average for Inglebrae Angus as repeat clients dominate the bidding

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:30am
Top selling Inglebrae Farms Chisum S31 with stud manager Darren Battistuzzi and Ray White Tenterfield principal Ben Sharpe.
Top selling Inglebrae Farms Chisum S31 with stud manager Darren Battistuzzi and Ray White Tenterfield principal Ben Sharpe.

Inglebrae Angus at Woodside via Tenterfield sold to $20,000 on Friday with a 100 per cent clearance of 40 bulls at an average of $10,925 to gross $437,000.

