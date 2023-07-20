Inglebrae Angus at Woodside via Tenterfield sold to $20,000 on Friday with a 100 per cent clearance of 40 bulls at an average of $10,925 to gross $437,000.
The stand-out sire Inglebrae Farms Chisum S31 went to repeat clients and this year's volume buyers Marcus and Kate Laurie, Palaroo east of Armidale and Buckandor east of Glen Innes.
The two year old sire by S Chisum 255 from an Inglebrae Farms Pippa going back to Booroomooka Barnaby H722 presented at 914 kilograms - 38kg at birth - to scan with 130 square centimetre eye muscle area, 44cm circumference scrotum and 6.4 per cent intra muscular fat.
Buyer Mr Laurie said the purchase was made based on a number of traits that suit the family's commercial herd of Angus in an operation that takes weaned calves through winter on feed to reach feeder weight.
"I like the fact that (stud manager) Darren Battistuzzi is old school," he said. "He was taught the stud game by his grandfather and breeds cattlemen's bulls. I thought this year's draft was a credit to him, We had a tight summer and autumn."
"We already have plenty of growth in our cattle and we don't chase one trait but we like how these bulls are long with muscle and softness."
The family came away with seven sires including another Chisum son, S13, for $18,000. The bulls scanned at 924kg with 135sqcm EMA andz equal-highest IMF of the draft at 8.1pc.
All bulls in the draft were finished on oats, with seed planted "in the dust" during a dry autumn and the crop has just survived to sale day. In the meantime a rain event not foreseen has given spring feed a kick-along.
Brian Smith and family, Tenterfield, paid the same money for two year old Inglebrae Farms Chisum 14, from a station-bred daughter of Te Mani Emporer, weighing 868kg - 36kg at birth - with 122sqcm EMA and 7.9 IMF. He will be put to Angus and Brangus heifers.
Margaret and her son Troy Whip from Wallangara Angus stud at Wondoan, Qld bid up to win four bulls, two more than they budgeted for, paying $15,000 for Inglebrae Farms Kruse S65 by Millah Murrah Kruse Time N177 with Booroomooka bood on the dam's side.
They paid $14,000 for Inglebrae Farms Smokin S11, named for his sire stance as a yearling, by Baldridge 38 Special from a Matauri Reality daughter.
"These bulls bring new and different blood to our herd, and we were chasing those with Herd Book Registered status," said Mrs Whip. "They're quiet with good length. And we like their strong sire head. We have beautiful heads and they are hard to find."
Inglebrae Farms Kodak S16 by Rennylea Kodak K522 sold for $17,000 to Pip Newberry, Barraba, who will put him to a commercial herd. The disappointed under-bidders were sale-topping breeders from Legume, Lex and Lorna Paterson.
The stud is owned by the Richardson family and managed by Darren and Kelly Battistuzzi while the sale was conducted by Ray White Tenterfield, with Blake O'Reilly taking the bids.
Elite Livestock provided livestreaming service and collected the top and volume bids with 57pc of registered online bidders having a go.
More results in next week's The Land.
