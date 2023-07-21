There was strong demand from Queensland buyers at the 30th annual DSK Angus and Charolais bull sale, Rocky Glen, with the top-priced bull selling for $15,000.
The sale averaged $8,572 and 42 of 51 bulls were sold at auction.
The top priced bull, DSK YXC Split S90, was purchased by Ian Darmondy, Burbong Angus, Bungendore, for $15,000.
DSK YXC Split S90, 23 months, by Young Dale Xcaliber 32X, weighed in at 850 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres, eye muscle area of 123 squared centimetres, a P8 score of 10mm, a rib score of 8mm and an intramuscular fat scan of 6.8 per cent.
The bull also had a retail beef yield of +2.4 and ranked in the top 1pc of the breed's Trans-Tasman Angus cattle evaluation.
Dylan Scott, Yacamunda Investments, Collinsville, Qld, purchased 11 bulls to a top price of $14,000 twice over and an average of $10,363.
The first of the $14,000 bulls was DSK MQB Summed Up S35, 24 months, by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011.
The bull weighed 824kg and had a scrotal circumference of 45cm, P8 score of 13mm, rib score of 9mm, an EMA of 122sq/cm and an IMF of 7.5pc.
DSK TEL Sambucca S63, 23 months, by Texas Earnan L612, had an EMA of 126sq/cm and IMF scan of 7.1pc.
Mr Scott also purchased DSK M63 Titan T42, by DSK YXC Manhattan M63 and out of DSK RR Lady Heather N90, for $13,000.
The bull had an IMF scan of 7.5pc and a P8 of 8mm.
DSK stud principal Helen Alexander said she was happy with the result given the current season.
"It was pleasing to see so many returning buyers, especially those who have been coming for decades," she said.
"We value feed efficient and larger framed cattle with good temperament.
"We want our bulls to do their job efficiently, hit markets and survive dry conditions.
"We always said we'd finish on 30 years but each year the next sale's bulls look better so it keeps us going."
David Kidd, Ronnock Park, Currabubula, purchased three bulls to a top price of $12,000 and average of $8,000.
Mark Clifton, Kia-ora, Gunnedah, purchased three bulls to a top price of $6,000 and averaged $6,000.
Elsley Farming, Binobeer, Spring Ridge purchased three bulls to a top price of $7,000 and averaged $6,333.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with Peter Godbolt, Albury, as auctioneer. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
