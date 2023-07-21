The Land
Home/News

Strong demand from Qld buyers at DSK Angus and Charolais bull sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 21 2023 - 8:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was strong demand from Queensland buyers at the 30th annual DSK Angus and Charolais bull sale, Rocky Glen, with the top-priced bull selling for $15,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.