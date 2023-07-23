A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in an incident with a bull on a property in the Central West region over the weekend.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) was called out to a property at Piambong, located about 30 kilometres north west of Mudgee, at roughly 3pm on Saturday, July 22.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were already at the property where a man - believed to be in his 20s - had sustained head and chest injuries after an incident with a bull, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Media said in a statement.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team.
The man was in a stable condition and was then airlifted to Orange hospital to be treated further.
