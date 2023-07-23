The Land
Man sustains injuries from bull, airlifted to hospital after incident on Piambong property

Updated July 24 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:55am
The rescue helicopter and ambulance attended the scene. Picture supplied by WRHS Media
A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in an incident with a bull on a property in the Central West region over the weekend.

