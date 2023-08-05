The Land
Tea tree industry unites in bid to maintain price despite demand slump

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Coppiced tea tree near Lismore ready for harvest without a market.
Tea tree growers on the Northern Rivers are facing a second harvest without a market for their antiseptic, antibacterial oil and will store it for another year.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

