A Hereford bull has sold for $28,000, topping the sale at the annual Curracabark Herefords and Angus sale, Gloucester, with a complete clearance of the bulls offered. An Angus bull sold for $26,000, with 41 bulls averaging $17,460 while 24 Hereford bulls averaged $9958.
James Higgins, one of the co-principals of the stud, addressed the crowd of 75 registered bidders in the bleachers, with a further five bidders registered online, and said the bulls offered in the auction were bred with a "focus on commercial reality".
In his post-sale remarks, Sandy Higgins said that Curracabark had taken "a slight change in direction", providing more figures for their clients to reinforce their policies of breeding cattle with length, growth, yield and increase intramuscular fat data.
"We are trying to keep visual shape and muscle in our cattle and modernise with a nod to data," he said.
"The data is becoming more recognised as part of the industry, and we're trying to move with it.
"We want to keep the phenotype and the doing-ability of our cattle in tough times. That robustness and visual muscle in our cattle helps them get through the dry times so much better," he said.
The buyer of the top-priced Hereford bull was a repeat buyer in Peter Swatridge, Brangus Park, Nevertire, accompanied by his daughter and granddaughter, Chrissy and Mia Rasmussen.
Mr Swatridge has been a long-term repeat buyer at Curracabark, buying the top-priced Hereford at last year's sale for $26,000. This year's sale topper was Curracabark Satisfaction S362 which was described as being very accurate in structure with plenty of constitution.
A homozygous poll bull, it was sired by Yarawa South Paradise P112, going back to an Allendale Anzac cow. It had the largest eye muscle area (EMA) scan and the best intramuscular fat (IMF) scan in the Hereford catalogue. Mr Swatridge also bought another Hereford bull for $8000 and three Angus bulls averaging $15,333 for a top price of $18,000.
Guy and Suz Lord, Branga Plains Walcha, bought the top-priced Angus bull, Curracabark Slingshot S666, sired by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, for $26,000. Branga Plains also paid $20,000 for Curracabark Snowman S53, another sired by Quarterback. Its EBVs for 200-day growth were +46, +83 for 400-day growth and +117 for 600-day growth. Its Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $225, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $392.
Ellerston Pty Ltd was a significant repeat volume buyer with six Angus bulls to $24,000, averaging $19,333 and six Hereford bulls to $12,000, averaging $7333. Ellerston's top-priced selection was Curracabark Swagman S144, sired by Rennylea Nordic N381.
Swagman was number one in the Angus section of the catalogue with EMA scans and also had a high IMF data set.
Another Angus bull sold for $24,000, bought by Jim and Mandy Latimore, Bundook Road, Gloucester. They bought Curracabark Sphinx S25, sired by Rennylea Quest. Sphinx had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +65 for 200-day growth, +113 for 400-day growth and +155 for 600-day growth. Its Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $260, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $434.
Puddledock Pastoral Co, Ellerston, paid $10,000 for Curracabark Scholar, a son of Rennylea Quilpie and also bought a Hereford bull, Curracabark Superman, for $10,000.
Kendor Pastoral Company, Brackendale Road, Nowendoc, bought an Angus bull for $16,000, a Hereford bull for $14,000, and a pen of 10 not station mated (NSM) Spring-drop heifers for $1700.
Connex Constructions, Gloucester, bought a pen of six pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers for $2600 each, while Jamie Boydell, Kaytoon, Attunga, bought a pen of 11 NSM heifers for $1100 each.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions Scone, Paul Dooley, the auctioneer, and AuctionsPlus, the online interface.
