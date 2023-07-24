The Land
Angus average $17,460, topping at $26,000; Hereford average $9958.

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:31am, first published 6:00am
A Hereford bull has sold for $28,000, topping the sale at the annual Curracabark Herefords and Angus sale, Gloucester, with a complete clearance of the bulls offered. An Angus bull sold for $26,000, with 41 bulls averaging $17,460 while 24 Hereford bulls averaged $9958.

