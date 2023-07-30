The Land
Protected cropping map a vital tool for horticulture sector

July 30 2023 - 1:00pm
The interactive dashboard allows users to explore the location and area of around 14,000 hectares of glasshouses, commercial nets, polytunnels and shadehouses. Photo: Australian Protected Cropping Map Dashboard, UNE.
Australia's first protected cropping map has been launched allowing the horticulture sector to better forecast yields, manage logistics and respond to natural disasters and biosecurity threats.

