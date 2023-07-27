Thunder has certainly struck for Texas Angus owners Ben and Wendy Mayne as a new Australian all breeds bull record has been broken.
Texas Angus Thunderstruck T383 was sold to Robert Mackenzie of Macka's Australian Beef Angus, Salt Ash, for $360,000 at Texas Angus' 54th annual bull sale today at Warialda.
The 12-month-old bull, son of Poss Rawhide and out of Texas Omnia M462, weighed 546 kilograms with a scrotal circumference measurement of 34 centimetres.
In its catalogue, Texas Angus wrote it was the second time in their history that they had sold a "true 12-month-old yearling bull".
"We believed Texas Thunderstruck is something very special...and will take the Angus breed to the next level," the catalogue said.
"Texas Angus had exclusive semen rights to Poss Rawhide for the last two years and Thunderstruck is the first and only Rawhide son to be sold in the southern hemisphere this year.
"Wendy and I have never been this excited before about the potential of where this young sire could go and what he can do for the Angus breed."
Last year Macka's Australian Beef Angus bought Texas Iceman R725 for a then record price of $225,000, along with the $55,000 Texas Top Gun and Poss Deadwood who topped the American Angus bull sales last year selling for US$900,000.
