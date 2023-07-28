The Land
2023 NSW Shorthorns Spring Fling Sale average, top price and clearance rate

By Ben Jaffrey
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 10:45am
Ronelle Park has sold two bulls to the top price of $10,000 at the NSW Shorthorns 34th Spring Fling Bull Sale.

