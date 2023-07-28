The Land
Mayors want powerlines from renewable energy projects put underground

By Lydia Roberts
July 28 2023 - 11:00am
UNDERGROUNDING transmission lines from wind and solar farms would go a long way to healing rifts the projects have caused among New England neighbours, an Upper House inquiry has heard.

