'Prepare' for summer months warns NSW Rural Fire Service Southern Tablelands' Mitchell Butler

By Sally Foy
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
The NSW Rural Fire Service urging residents to prepare their Bush Fire Survival Plan before the summer months. Picture from file.
A higher than average grass growth across the Southern Tablelands and surrounding areas has the NSW Rural Fire Service urging residents to prepare their Bush Fire Survival Plan before the summer months.

