Forbes store cattle sale hits $1740 for Angus cows with calves

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 28 2023 - 8:00pm
Phill Williams, Rubyvale, Alectown, sold a run of 150 vendor bred, Kenny's Creek-blood Angus steers at the Forbes store cattle sale on Friday. The top 50 head, weighing an average of 389kg, sold for $1370 a head. Picture by Sam Parish.
A total of 1295 head were yarded at the Forbes store sale on Friday and attracted strong competition from AuctionsPlus and local buyers.

