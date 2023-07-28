A total of 1295 head were yarded at the Forbes store sale on Friday and attracted strong competition from AuctionsPlus and local buyers.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company agent Brendon White, Condobolin, said the quality of the cattle was up compared to last sale.
"While the quality of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows of last month's sale wasn't there, it was one of the better runs of well bred Angus cattle we've seen in a store sale for quite some time now," Mr White said.
"AuctionsPlus played a major role in our sale with 17 lots for a total of 250 cattle purchased online.
"They placed bids on multiple lots and were mainly successful in the lighter and cheaper end of the cattle."
Weaner steers sold from $350 to a top of $750, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $350 to $700.
Yearling steers sold from $800 to $1370 and yearling heifers ranged from $750 to $1080.
Cows sold from $300 to a top of $1100.
Cows with calves sold for $1700 to $1740 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows attracted bids from $960 to $1200.
JW and KL Ower sold a pen of four Angus/Hereford cows with calves, 562 kilograms, to top the sale at $1740.
GH and KH Ridley, Orange, sold 17 Shorthorn cows, 574kg, with Sprys Poll Shorthorn-blood and PTIC to Dalwhinne Angus bulls for $1100.
Mr White said the sale featured a number of notable Angus lines.
"Cuttaburrra Partnership, Bourke, which was also in the last store sale sold 200 mixed sex weaners ranging from $350 for some 180kg to 200kg cattle up to about $700 or $800 on their tops which was good," he said.
"Phill Williams, Alectown, sold 280 mix sex Angus yearlings with two pens of 25, 388kg, sold for $1,370."
"Optifarm, Jemalong Station, Forbes, sold 170 Angus steers with Moogenilla and Te Mania blood for a top of $1280 on AuctionsPlus for a pen of 48, weighing 339kg."
KG Green amd Company, Parks, sold a pen of 21 Angus heifers, 324kg, with Noonee Angus blood for $910.
Ben and Wendy Rix, Bogan Gate, sold 12 Angus cows, 516kg, PTIC red tag to Angus bulls with Te Mania blood for $960.
In other breeds, Cuttaburrra Partnership, Bourke, sold a pen of 10 Shorthorn steers, 314kg, for $920. The same vendor also sold 13 Santa Gertrudis steers, 325kg, for $780.
BKC Partnership sold one Charbray, 390kg, in good store condition for $950.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.