Yass cows with calves sell to $1470

Limited numbers at today's store cattle at Southern Livestock Exchange in Yass, saw stock sell for less value than in past sales.
With only 101 head penned, Delta auctioneer Cam Rossiter, Young, told the small gallery of buyers the quality was here, if not the numbers when he opened the sale.
"There might not be many cattle here today, but the quality is here," he said.
Tegan Morris, Delta, Yass, said the limited numbers of cattle presented the buyers with a good choice.
"Considering the low numbers of buyers present the sale was pretty good, there was good competition," she said.
"It was slightly cheaper than last sale, but we did see a few good pens of young steers which sold well.
Breaking down the sale results, steers sold from $260 to $1000 and heifers sold from $300 to $500.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold to $760 and cows with calves sold to $1470.
Sales of steers included 17 Bannaby-blood Angus weighing 286kg sold for $680 on account K and H Hansworth, Taralga.
Sales of heifers included 12 Angus sold by Lopresti Investments, Moss Vale, weighing 225kg sold for $470.
Sales of PTIC heifers sold to $760 when five two tooth Angus weighing 490kg on account Pasagean Pty Ltd, Goulburn.
Sales of cows with calves sold to $1470 when BM Cousens and David Benton, Bannister, sold four mixed age Angus.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
