Kylandee inaugural sale proves to be very strong with studs stepping in

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
The top-priced bull of the sale, Hylands Hi Class S413, with Tanisha Daniel, Kylandee Herefords stud principals Brad and Phil Thomas, Eslmore, along with Ben Lehman, Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell. Photo supplied.
The top-priced bull of the sale, Hylands Hi Class S413, with Tanisha Daniel, Kylandee Herefords stud principals Brad and Phil Thomas, Eslmore, along with Ben Lehman, Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell. Photo supplied.

Studs stepped in at the inaugural Kylandee Herefords bull sale today at Glen Innes, with six bulls destined for stud duties.

Livestock Writer

