Studs stepped in at the inaugural Kylandee Herefords bull sale today at Glen Innes, with six bulls destined for stud duties.
The sale topped at $21,000 with a full clearance and an overall average of $10,363.
Hylands Hi Class S413 topped the sale, purchased by Ross and Blake Smith of Glenellerslie Herefords, Adelong.
The 29-month-old Mawarra Fair Dinkum M230 son weighed in at 1060 kilograms, with a scrotal circumference of 46 centimetres and ranked in the top 10 per cent of the breed for retail beef yield, with an estimated breeding value of 1.8pc.
After completing the northern run of Hereford bull sales Blake and Ross Smith agreed that he was the best bull they saw up there.
"He is a beautiful dark coated bull, has lovely skin and hair and he is built like a brick," Ross said.
"He's just a really good, even bull."
"You couldn't go wrong with the amount of meat in him," Blake said.
Kylandee Stout was the second top-priced bull for the sale, selling for $16,000 to John Smith of Woodenbong.
A Mawarra Hostage P095 son, out of Kylandee Coral L003, showed EBV figures of +20 for milk and scanned an eye muscle area of 142 square centimetres at 24 months old.
George Hardcastle, McPherson Herefords, Old Koreelah, purchased Kylandee Showdown and Hylands Huskisson for an average of $7000.
Six bulls were purchased by studs, including Tummel Herefords, Walcha, Glenellerslie Herefords, Adelong, McPherson Herefords, Old Koreelah, Phelan Herefords, Yarram, Vic, and Anson Herefords, Old Koreelah.
Kylandee Herefords stud principal Brad Thomas said it was a very pleasing result for the stud's first sale with a total clearance of 11 bulls.
"On the day, it was pleasing to have the crowd there and showing interest in your program, the interest around it was fabulous," Mr Thomas said.
The sale was conducted by Lehman Stock and Property and interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
