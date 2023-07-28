Day five of the Boehringer Ingelheim Southern Beef Week included Mudgee studs Coffin Creek Angus and Vieulun Pastoral Company, along with Karoo Angus, Meadow Flat and Tattykeel Angus, Black Springs.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.