The Duddy family's Sara Park Angus bull sale from their new property at Pinkett via Glen Innes recorded a 100 per cent clearance and a top price of $25,000 for an average of $11,521 across the 46 bulls sold.
A solid bidding crowd packed the new selling facility, hosted by Herb and Lynn Duddy along with their next generation in Jeff and Robert.
The top priced sire Sara Park Snoop S53, 23 months, by Farrer N9 from a Waitara Inf Fiasco daughter went to Michael and Jessica Smith, Adrigoole at Woodenbong who came away with two bulls to add to their inventory of leading blood stock, with weaned calves sold through the Warwick, Qld, yards.
Snoop presented on sale day at 888 kilograms with 42 centimetre circumference scrotal measurement, 127 square centimetres of eye muscle area and dual second-highest intra muscular fat of the draft at 7.7 per cent.
One of Herb Duddy's favourites, the bull's estimated breeding values included +4.8 for calving ease direct, +98 for 600 day weight, +14 for milk at + 1.8 for IMF.
Repeat client the Wagland family's Happy Valley beef enterprise north of Glen Innes paid $20,000 for Sara Park Socrates S69 by Eaglehawk Double Vision M208 from another Fiasco daughter.
The sire presented at 866kg with 40cm scrotal, 121sqcm EMA and the highest IMF of the draft at 7.8pc. His EBV figures included +2.4 for IMF and +119 for 600 day weight. The Wagland's manager James McCormack said this bull would suit their program with calves grown out to feedlot weight.
Herb Duddy's bother. Phil, also at Pinkett, paid the same money for Sara Park Spike S47, 848kg with 7.4pc IMF and positive figures for growth and fat. The new sire will be put to Hereford cows.
Repeat buyers Peter and Jim Alt, Glen Innes, paid $18,000 for Sara Park Simon S45 by Milwillah Idenity P219 from a Baldridge Beast Mode daughter, 864kg with 7.1pc IMF and positive figures including +147 for 600 day weight, +22 for milk and +2 for IMF. The brothers sell their weaners at the Glen innes saleyards.
There were a number of volume buyers including repeat clients Merristone at Bundarra owned by Tony, Marleen and their son Lloyd Ferris who came away with four bulls to a top of $16,000 for Sara Park Shakespeare S71 by Milwillah Indentity P219 from a Beast Mode daughter with 7.3pc IMF.
Clerkness Pastoral, Bundarra, also bought four bullls paying to $16,000 for Sara Park Shilo S50, another Identity son from a Fiasco daughter, 828kg with 44cm scrotal and 6.9pc IMF.
CQ Pastoral at Baryulgil and Kempsey went home with four bulls to a top of $12,000 for the Identity son Sara Park Scotch S56 with positive growth and fat figures. The new sires will go over Angus cross cows with calves sold through the Grafton saleyards.
The Saxby Brothers, Tenterfield, bought two bulls to a top of $17,000 for Duddy Stirling S8 by Sara Park Beast Mode Q16, 850kg with 7.6pc IMF.
Charlie and Judy Osborne, Bukulla via Inverell, paid $18,000 for Duddy Sandman S9 also by Sara Park Beast Mode, weighing 914kg with 7.4pc IMF.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock, AWN Squires and Elite Livestock Auctions with Robbie Bloch taking the bids from the rostrum.
