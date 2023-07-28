The Land
Repeat clients push prices during the Sara Park Angus bull sale

By Jamie Brown
July 28 2023 - 4:30pm
Top priced sire Sara Park snoop S53 with Sara Park stud principal Herb Duddy, agent Brad Newsome from Nutrien Livestock and Auctioneer Robbie Bloch, AWN Squires.
The Duddy family's Sara Park Angus bull sale from their new property at Pinkett via Glen Innes recorded a 100 per cent clearance and a top price of $25,000 for an average of $11,521 across the 46 bulls sold.

