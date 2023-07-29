The Land
Home/News

Knowla two-year-old bulls average $26,173

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knowla Angus, Gloucester, has set a standard for an average price in the NSW bull sales with 46 two-year-old bulls at $26,173 with a top of $40,000 and 34 yearling bulls also topping at $40,000, averaging $24,823.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.