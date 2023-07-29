Knowla Angus, Gloucester, has set a standard for an average price in the NSW bull sales with 46 two-year-old bulls at $26,173 with a top of $40,000 and 34 yearling bulls also topping at $40,000, averaging $24,823.
Also selling well was a stud heifer at $40,000, one of seven averaging $17,285, while 96 commercial heifers sold to $2600, averaging $2262.
Knowla stud co-principal Ted Laurie said that after last year's wet conditions, a drier season had also been a challenge to prepare the bulls for sale.
"It's been a little bit drier, not the easiest of conditions, so we're delighted at how the bulls have presented," Mr Laurie said. "The Angus breed is an amazing breed; you can keep the carcase genetics, but you can still get them into the top end of the weight range.
"That's a big tick for us for our bulls and our program; they've all done just on grass."
Barry and Adam Hones, Benambra, Uralla, were the buyers of Knowla Top Notch T72, a 694 kilogram, 16-month-old son of BLAN127 Knowla Nobleman N127.
Barry Hones said Top Notch would be the foundation sire for the newly founded Benambra Angus stud, which will be run in parallel with Benambra's regarded commercial herd.
Mr Hones said the Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBVs), its good carcase traits, and low birth weight data were all positives for their choice in the bull.
Top Notch's birthweight EBV was +3.7, with a +60 for 200-day growth, +109 for 400-day, and +143 for 600-day growth. Its Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $277, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $407.
The Hones also bought two pens of commercial heifers, including 15 at the top price of $2600 each and 16 heifers at $2500.
Tom Skipper and his family, Ollera Station, Guyra, were the buyers of the other $40,000 bull, the 887kg son of Knowla Nobleman N127, Knowla Superior S244. Nobleman is an August 2021 drop bull with an $A index of $226 and a $A-L index of $399 with a +61 for 200-day growth, +117 for 400-day, and +153 for 600-day growth.
Mr Skipper said Nobleman and another bull, Knowla Specialist S178, bought for $30,000, would be used in their commercial herd, which produces specialist heavy weaners that are 'sold on the box' to organisations like Parraway.
North West Mining, Fairview Middlebrook, via Scone, was the buyer of the $40,000 heifer, Knowla Kruger T12, whose proceeds would be donated entirely to the Angus Foundation. Sired by Knowla Novatel N131, Kruger had a $A-L index of $438 and an $A index of $256. Its Birth weight EBV was +2.7, and its milk EBV was +14.
Volume buyers were a crucial part of the sale's success, with Ellerston Station via Scone buying 16 bulls, averaging $25,750 and MCL Trading, Nowendoc, with 10 bulls averaging $21,500.
Ellerston's manager Rob Teague said the Knowla bulls were cattlemen's cattle. "They've been worked with horses, dogs and whips. They can walk long distances in hilly country just like ours.
"They'll be joined to our Curracabark-blood Hereford females to produce black-baldy calves." Mr Teague noted that one of his purchases was Knowla Summit S172, sired by Knowla Packer P130, which had a particular sentimental value, referring to the founder of Ellerston, the late Kerry Packer.
Roma Downs, Roma, Queensland, bought four bulls to $28,000 twice, averaging $26,500, while Glenbuddah Pty Ltd, St Aubyns, Walcha, bought three bulls averaging $20,000.
Peter and David Southwell, Southwell Grazing Company, Bingara, bought the first two bulls in the catalogue at $26,000, setting the pace for the sale. Their agent, Matt Hann, Davidson Cameron and Company, said the brothers are specialist weaner producers seeking the Breedplan data in their sires to continue improving their herd.
"They want to buy bulls that will take their herd forward," Mr Hann said. "The Knowla bulls they bought have such great constitution, carcase, and growth traits."
He said the Southwells sell their weaners on the box to buyers in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia, and they retain 80 to 100 heifers a year for their use.
The selling agents were Elders Limited, with Paul Dooley, the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
