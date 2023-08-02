The Land
Aussie White herding instinct ideal at Marrar

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 3 2023 - 9:00am
Pat McCrohon checking the Australian White ewes with their lambs at Maefair, Marrar. "As the demand grows for Australian White ewes, we can see the prices will only get better."
Pat McCrohon checking the Australian White ewes with their lambs at Maefair, Marrar. "As the demand grows for Australian White ewes, we can see the prices will only get better."

Calm temperament, herding instinct and easy care which does not involve shearing are key attributes of the Australian White breed and why they are so popular for small landholders.

Local News

