The Land
Home/Beef

Focusing on carcase traits to refine the Angus herd at Middlebrook Park

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
August 4 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pete Stevenson, pictured with his dogs Tank and Scout, at Middlebrook Park, where he manages large Angus and Wagyu herds.
Pete Stevenson, pictured with his dogs Tank and Scout, at Middlebrook Park, where he manages large Angus and Wagyu herds.

SELECTING genetics for carcase traits is paying off for Middlebrook Park manager Pete Stevenson, who's refining a well-established herd at Garoo, between Tamworth and Nundle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Schwager

Ruth Schwager

Journalist

Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.