Big bank is a bigger let down

By Denis Howard
August 2 2023 - 9:00pm
Disappointed in the NAB's decision to close it's Warren branch are Warren Shire Council general manager, Gary Woodman, Warren Health Action Committee member Rod Sandell, and Egelabra Merinos' Malcolm Kater.
It appears profits are winning out over people as another big bank closes more branches in smaller rural towns across NSW.

