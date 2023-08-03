The Land
Home/Markets

Dunedoo store cattle sale hits $1520 for PTIC Charolais cows

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 3 2023 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer David Croft, Greenmount, Gulgong, and Milling Stuart agent Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, with a pen of nine Angus heifers with Wargundy Angus blood that sold for $600 at Dunedoo on Wednesday. Picture by Elka Devney.
Buyer David Croft, Greenmount, Gulgong, and Milling Stuart agent Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, with a pen of nine Angus heifers with Wargundy Angus blood that sold for $600 at Dunedoo on Wednesday. Picture by Elka Devney.

A total of 400 head were yarded at the Dunedoo store cattle sale with majority of the cattle to remain in the local area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.