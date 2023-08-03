A total of 400 head were yarded at the Dunedoo store cattle sale with majority of the cattle to remain in the local area.
Milling Stuart agent, Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, said it was a quality winter yarding with some plainer cattle.
"Any cattle with weight sold well however the lighter weights were a lot harder going," he said.
"Compared to last sale, the higher weight cattle sold very similar with light cattle containing to remain harder to sell."
A standout for Mr Stuart was a pen of seven red tagged Charolais cows pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Charolais bull to calve in six weeks which sold for $1520 a head.
Weaner steers sold from $340 to a top of $480.
Yearling steers sold from $620 to $1070 and yearling heifers sold for $470 to $600.
Cows with calves sold from $840 to $1460 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $1180 to $1520.
David Croft, Greenmount, Gulgong, bought a pen of nine Angus heifers with Wargundy Angus blood for $600.
"During the drought I completely destocked so I'm still trying to restock," Mr Croft said.
"I mainly run Herefords but I can't buy them at the moment so I've purchased some black heifers as they give me more options.
"I'll see how they go but I plan to either fatten and join them or fatten and sell."
Liamena Creek, Dunedoo, sold a pen of Angus steers, 330 kilograms, for $1070.
Rowan Perry, Dunedoo, sold a pen of Angus steers with Wargundy blood, for $960.
Bowberry Partnership, Dunedoo, sold eight Angus cows with first calf at foot for $1040.
Arcady Park, Dunedoo, sold a line of 20 Charolais-cross cows, PTIC to the Charolais bull to calve in September/October from $1180 to $1520.
The same vendor also sold eight Charolais-cross cows, calf at foot by the Charolais bull for $1460.
IF and MA Circosta, Gungal, sold three Angus-cross steers for $620.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and AWN Lord, Dubbo.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
