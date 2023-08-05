Some of country music's biggest names will take to the Country Rocks stage at Penrith Show on August 25.
The talented line-up includes Hayley Jensen, Brewn, Christie Lamb, Ingrid Mae and Copperline.
Jensen headlined their Tamworth Country Music Festival main stage event, Country Rocks the Park, earlier this year.
"They always put on amazing events and are never afraid to shine a spotlight on emerging artists they believe in too, which I think is really awesome," she said.
The Country Rocks audiences can expect a high-energy stage show, powerhouse vocals, and all the hits from Jensen's number one ARIA charting album 'Breakin' Hearts' plus fan favourites from her previous albums.
"We like to start at 100 per cent and turn up the dial from there," Jensen said.
"Wear your favourite dancing boots and get ready for an amazing night of live music!"
Jensen says she draws inspiration from all kinds of places, but admits it is usually from past relationships that "turned sour".
"As long as the initial sting is gone, it always makes for great drama and songwriting fodder for a country song," she said.
"I also write about things that I observe in society or crazy things happening in the world, like in Just Gonna Party, written during the pandemic when there were also natural disasters and political unrest - it felt like the word had gone mad!
"I also like to write empowering songs about sticking up for yourself when others try to tear you down, like in Bring It On or looking at a difficult situation from a different perspective, like in Rock Bottom.
"There's always something interesting to write about... a story to tell! And I love bringing the songs to life in music videos too."
Jensen has been showcasing various unrecorded songs on her tour, The Acoustic Experience, getting the audience's input on what might be her next big hit.
"It's really been fun to strip the songs back to their bare bones in an acoustic format, and the shows have been amazing," she said.
"But I'm looking forward to ripping it up with the full band at Country Rocks the Penrith Show, as well as a number of other festivals coming up."
Jensen has upcoming performances at the Gympie Muster, Texas Queensland Country Music Festival, Lights on the Hill at Gatton, the Great Cattle Dog Muster at Muswellbrook and Cruisin' Country onboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas at the end of the year.
Visit 123tix.com.au for tickets.
Adults: $18. Children:$9. Families: $45
