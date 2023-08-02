Parkes agent Geoff Rice has been awarded the Howard Gardner Award in recognition of his service to the community and online livestock marketing.
"I feel quite humbled to be this year's recipient of the award," Mr Rice said.
"I knew Howard and how committed he was to the livestock and agricultural industry, and to win this award makes me feel I must be on the right track."
To win the award, Mr Rice of AWN Langlands Hanlon demonstrated the values of innovation, loyalty, humility and community.
The Howard Gardner Award is presented by AuctionsPlus and honours the contribution of Howard Gardner (first chief executive officer of AuctionsPlus) to both the community and online livestock marketing.
Mr Rice said with the markets changing and easing in the past year, he'd had many clients ask about changing or chasing a market.
"Now is not the time to make a major enterprise change, as our markets are very fluid and being affected by so many factors," he said.
"Rather than changing, ensure you're producing the best product from your current production system.
"This ensures in a tough market you achieve any premium that is about."
NSW agencies and agents also featured prominently in the recently announced 2022-23 AuctionsPlus throughput and assessor awards.
The top throughput agency for cattle went to AWN Squires at Inverell, while Tom Oakes (also from AWN Squires) was the top throughput assessor for cattle.
Mr Oakes said being extremely honest and true to the client was so important to him and the team at AWN Squires.
"I look at everyone's stock like they're my own, thinking about how I would assess them or present them to get the best out of them," Mr Oakes said.
Elders Hay won the award for top throughput agency for sheep, while Geoff McDougall of Nutrien Hay was the top throughput assessor for sheep.
Elders Kingston in South Australia rounded out the awards with the top throughput agency - combined.
SHEEP and lamb producers are set to be hit with another cost after one processor informed agents and producers via a letter last week that it will be charging a disposal fee for skins of no commercial value.
Thomas Foods International, which processors lambs at Tamworth and Bourke, implemented the fee on Monday, July 31.
TFI group skins and hides manager Simon Matters wrote to agents and producers explaining that "the continuing downturn in the international skin market and the ongoing rising costs of waste disposal" was the reason for the new fee.
"It has reached a point now that the business has no option other than to implement the $3 per head fee for skins that need disposing of at Tamworth, Bourke, Stawell and Lobethal," Mr Matters' letter said.
He said TFI had managed to absorb the disposal costs during the past 18 months but unfortunately could not continue to do so.
While the move was not unprecedented, as other operations have implemented fees for skins with no value for short periods in the past, agents said the value of $3 a head was much higher than other processors had charged.
TFI's most recent lamb grid, for a Tamworth delivery, quotes a top of 530 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) for 22kg to 34kg crossbred lambs, however prices for lighter lambs (16kg to 18kg) are only at the 240c/kg mark.
The company is not providing quotes for its Lobethal site, while Stawell quotes sit below the Tamworth values.
The most recent skin report from Meat and Livestock Australia indicate no value for skins up to two inches on lambs weighing less than 24kg. High vegetable matter lamb skins for those between 16kg and 20kg also have no value listed.
The First Draft takes a look at some of the weekly highlights across the markets. If you have a story tip, email markets@theland.com.au
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
