The Land
Chase a premium not the market | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
August 3 2023 - 6:00am
Harry and Jill Brice, Mumglebar, Cobargo, sold 374kg 11-month-old Angus heifers for $1105 a head or 295c/kg at Bega last Thursday. Picture by Hayley Warden.
Parkes agent Geoff Rice has been awarded the Howard Gardner Award in recognition of his service to the community and online livestock marketing.

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

