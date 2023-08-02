In the sale breakdown, five Simmental/Angus bulls sold to top at $14,000 and average $10,800, 10 Simmental/Angus yearling bulls sold to a $14,000 top and $10,000 average, nine Simmental bulls sold to a $11,000 top and $8,555 average while 19 Simmental yearling bulls sold to a top of $55,000 and $15,263 average.