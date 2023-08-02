Woonallee Simmentals has set a new Australian Black Simmental record at their third annual Tamworth bull sale on Wednesday. Woonallee Toronto T274 sold for $55,000 surpassing the previous Black Simmental record of $52,500.
Woonallee broke their own up standing Black Simmental record which was set five years ago by Woonallee Messiah M170 selling for $52500 to Canadian buyer Lewis Farms, Canada.
The Baker family also hold the current Australian Simmental bull record which was set back in 2017 from Woonallee Los Angeles selling for $160,000.
It was the third time the South Australian stud offered their stud genetics to their Eastern Australian clientele in Tamworth. Bulls were in hot demand resulting in a total clearance of 50 Black Simmental bulls to average $11,860.
In the sale breakdown, five Simmental/Angus bulls sold to top at $14,000 and average $10,800, 10 Simmental/Angus yearling bulls sold to a $14,000 top and $10,000 average, nine Simmental bulls sold to a $11,000 top and $8,555 average while 19 Simmental yearling bulls sold to a top of $55,000 and $15,263 average.
Sale results were down on last years overall average of $16,420 from 63 bulls but up on the $45,000 top.
The sale topper of $55,000 sold to first time buyer Grant Bulloch, Braidwood.
Mr Bulloch was chasing the bull's carcase values and traits which were the driving force for the successful purchase.
"You get dollars from kilos and the direction I'm heading with my herd this bull ticked all the boxes" said Mr Bulloch.
"Running over 300 Simmental and crossbred Angus composite cows this is the first stud bull I have bought."
The 16-month-old homozygous polled black Simmental bull tested in the top five per cent for weaning weight and the top 3pc yearling weight of the breed.
A son of Mader Walk This Way 224B, Woonallee stud has retained a full brother for use in their herd.
Westmoor Pastoral Company, Roma Qld bought seven bulls to average $9857
Beef Biz Pty Ltd, Augathella Qld bought four bulls to average $10,750.
Nalpa Grazing,Mitchell Qld bought four bulls to average $12,000.
Nell Partnership, Rolleston Qld bought three bulls to average $8,666.
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth with Lincoln McKinlay the auctioneer.
