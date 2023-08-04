The Land
A high quality draft for Kempsey all breeds sale

August 5 2023 - 9:30am
Purchasers Wendy and Phil Morton, Morton Estate Angus, with auctioneer Ian McGoldrick, Kempsey Stock & Land, and Battles Outlet Stunner R38, sold by Dungay Park Angus, which topped the 2022 sale at $18,000. Picture supplied
QUALITY coastal bulls suitable for a range of operations are on offer in the 35th annual Kempsey All Breeds Bull Sale on August 12.

