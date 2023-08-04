QUALITY coastal bulls suitable for a range of operations are on offer in the 35th annual Kempsey All Breeds Bull Sale on August 12.
On offer in the 2023 sale are 94 bulls and 24 females, with 10 breeds - Angus, Brangus, Brahman, Hereford, Santa Gertrudis, Limousin, Speckle Park, Braford, Red Angus and Charbray - represented in the catalogue from 38 studs.
Selling agent Ian Argue, Kempsey Stock and Land, said this year's draft had a bull to suit everybody.
"This year we've been around and inspected most of these bulls and we think the quality is lifting every year," Mr Argue said.
"Over the years our sale has serviced the Mid North Coast with quality bulls and it's obviously seen the change of breeds and people's needs, moving away from traditional British breeds to include more European and Bos Indicus bulls that also do well in this area.
"Because we have so many crossbreeders in our region, it's important to have a breed in the sale that will suit every client, and some buyers will purchase different breeds each year to keep crossing them."
It's also a good opportunity for younger, or smaller studs to sell their bulls, he said.
"For the studs along the coast it gives them an avenue to sell in, and it helps our clients purchase better quality bulls for their operations.
"Some of our vendors also have many sales and participate in multiple multi-vendor sales."
The sale is at Kempsey Regional Saleyards on August 12, beginning at 11am.
Bidding is also available online through AuctionsPlus.
The vendors in this year's sale are:
