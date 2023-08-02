Bald Blair Angus, Guyra, has sold 92 bulls to a sale top price of $22,000, averaging $10,455 with a more than 90 per cent clearance at auction.
In a breakdown of the age groups, 21 18-month-old bulls averaged $10,047 with a top of $20,000; 26 rising two-year-old bulls averaged $8,576, topping at $18,000; 38 stud Angus bulls topped at $22,000, averaging $11,894 and seven yearling stud bulls sold to $16,000, averaging $10,714.
At the sale, 73 buyers registered to bid while online, there were nine bidders registered. The online bidders placed 104 bids on 42 lots, with six bulls ending up in their hands.
These bulls went to Roma, Mitchell and Rosewood in Queensland and to Walcha, Guyra and Garthowen near Attunga.
Bald Blair co-principal Sam White said the contrast in the seasons this year to last year was "unbelievable".
He said the property had an exceptional year last year, and this year was a marked contrast in providing some supplementary assistance in preparing the sale groups. He also noted the beef market was in a new price cycle which would impact buyer decision-making.
Mr White said a 30-year or more relationship with the Rangers Valley feedlot is reflected in the data and breeding objectives in the Bald Blair herd. It also helps their cattle and their client's cattle to hit the Black Market beef label.
Black Market Beef has a marble score of 5 and above - which is common in Wagyu beef but something that is deemed rare in pure Black Angus beef, Mr White said.
"We only provide the Angus Breeding Index ($A) and the Heavy Grain Index ($GN) in our index data breeder decisions," he said.
"It helps us to keep focused on market-relevant traits. We have got to hit Rangers Valley's specifications, but it is also important to keep our commercial reality," Mr White added.
The buyer of the top-priced bull was Wongalea Pastoral, Glen Innes, for the 820-kilogram Bald Blair S106, son of Bald Blair Pheonix P69.
Its Breedplan birthweight estimated breeding value was +4.1, with a +50 for 200-day growth, +94 for 400-day, and +134 for 600-day growth.
S106's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $204, and its Heavy Grain Index ($GN) was $267. It had an intramuscular fat (IMF) EBV of +3.1.
Wongalea also paid $14,000 for Bald Blair T87, sired by Rennylea L519. It had an $A index of $236 and a $GN index of $299.
Pownall Grazing, Wingfield, Monto, Qld, bought the second top-priced bull Bald Blair Thomas T7, an 18-month-old son weighing 778kg and sired by Blad Blair Phenotype P97, for $20,000. Overall it bought seven bulls averaging $16,000.
A volume, repeat buyer on the day was Jack Reddan, JBR Grazing, Roma Queensland, with three bulls topping at $18,000 and averaging $14,000.
Wirrimbi Pastoral Company, Hernani, bought four bulls to a top of $16,000, averaging $12,000, while Darryl and Leanne Savage, Rosewood, Qld, bought three bulls to $18,000, averaging $14,000.
Gowen Family Estates, Barakee, Uralla bought four bulls to a top of $10,000, averaging $8500. Joe Vella, Kungala bought three bulls to $16,000, averaging $10,666, while Roseneath Station, Longreach, Qld, bought three bulls to $7000, averaging $6333.
The selling agents were Elders Guyra and Armidale, with Paul Dooley auctioneer.
The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
