The Land
Home/News

Bald Blair averages $10,455 for 92 bulls.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bald Blair Angus, Guyra, has sold 92 bulls to a sale top price of $22,000, averaging $10,455 with a more than 90 per cent clearance at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.