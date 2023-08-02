Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
The national all-breeds record price of $360,000 for Texas Thunderstruck T383 is an emphatic addition to the Australian beef industry's long history of recognising the best in dollar terms.
Sired by Poss Rawhide, Thunderstruck's bidding duel got the audience crackling with excitement as the price soared past Texas Angus' sale topper in 2021 for Texas Iceman R725, bought for $225,000. The sale price has also set a new benchmark for the Angus breed and for any yearling bull in the nation.
The Department of Primary Industries is recruiting sheep producers to take part in trials involving edible shelters and how they can improve lamb survival.
It is part of a broader shade and shelter project looking at the relationship between heat stress and reproduction success.
DPI research officer Gordon Refshauge said the message that shelter played a big part in lamb survival was not new, but there were still low levels of adoption on farm when it came to building shelter belts.
It appears profits are winning out over people as another big bank closes more branches in smaller rural towns across NSW.
Despite recording half year 2023 cash earnings of $4.07 billion, National Australia Bank are closing its branches in Warren, Gilgandra and Wellington, much to the disappointment of local residents.
Truck drivers being trampled, gates getting jammed and hung on sliders by D-shackles, cattle knee-deep in mud and effluent.
These are just some examples of issues being faced by the those that work at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre who have described them as a 'pigsty', especially over the past six weeks with the wet weather period.
