AM McGregor and Son, Myall Creek Station, Delungra, bought five bulls with two bulls at $18,000 each. One of the top-priced bulls was Eastern Plains Saddlebag S4, sired by Clunie Range Legend L348. Saddlebag weighed 822kg and had an EMA EBV of +5 and carcase weight (CWT) EBV of +61. The other $18,000 in the Myall Station draft was Eastern Plains Steve S167, sired by Rennylea L519, and tipping the scales at 846kg.