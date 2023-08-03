Two bulls have sold for $30,000 each to top the Eastern Plains Angus stud sale, where 62 bulls averaged $12,129, with a 74 per cent clearance at auction.
Eastern Plains co-principal Andrew White said he was happy with the result, considering the adjustments the Australian beef market had endured in the past 10 months.
He said he was pleasantly surprised by the interest shown by Queensland buyers, and he estimated that about 80 per cent of the buyers were repeat customers.
Mr White also pointed out that the first 30 bulls in the catalogue had been given a season of work in joining with his commercial herders.
First-time buyers at Eastern Plains were Andrew and Sarina Gale, Rocking Chair Ranch, Wandoan, who paid $30,000 for Eastern Plains Steel S118, sired by Clunie Range Plantation P392. The 24-month-old bull weighed 898 kilograms and had a Breedplan estimated breeding value (EBV) of +2.5 for birthweight (BW) and a +199 EBV for milk. It also had good carcase data with an eye muscle area (EMA) EBV of +4.2 and an intramuscular fat (IMF) EBV of +2.7.
Its EBV for 200-day growth is +55, +103 for 400-day, and +139 for 600-day growth. Steel's Angus selection index value for the Angus Breed ($A) was $234, and the bull's heavy grass index was $216.
Mr Gale said his new sire would be used in the 70-strong stud female herd as the backup after an artificial insemination program. The Gales also run about 150 commercial Angus females.
The other equal top-priced bull was Eastern Plains St Elmo S63, which Una Denham of Tingha bought. Ms Denham also bought Eastern Plains Stratton S38 for $18,000.
St Elmo is another son of Clunie Range Plantation, weighed 806kg and had a BW EBV of +4.4. Its EBV for 200-day growth is +60, +106 for 400-day, and +128 for 600-day growth. It had an $A index of 238, and its heavy grain index ($GN) was $310.
Tim Vincent, Booragul Angus stud, PIallaway, bought Eastern Plains Sarona S129 for $28,000. Sired by Rennylea L519, it weighed 844kg and had an impressive data set of genetic traits, including an $A index of $239, a $GN index of $310 and a BW EBV of +4.4. It had a +55 EBV for 200-day growth, +1043 for 400-day, and +139 for 600-day growth.
AM McGregor and Son, Myall Creek Station, Delungra, bought five bulls with two bulls at $18,000 each. One of the top-priced bulls was Eastern Plains Saddlebag S4, sired by Clunie Range Legend L348. Saddlebag weighed 822kg and had an EMA EBV of +5 and carcase weight (CWT) EBV of +61. The other $18,000 in the Myall Station draft was Eastern Plains Steve S167, sired by Rennylea L519, and tipping the scales at 846kg.
Another volume buyer was Wards Mistake Pastoral, Armidale, with six bulls averaging $6000 each, while EC Graham and Co, Merrifield, Uralla, bought three bulls to $14,000, averaging $10,666.
BM James, Silverdale, Wandoan bought four bulls to $20,000 averaging $14,000, while Neil James, Teragram, Wandoan bought three bulls averaging $16,666.
Junedale Grazing, Theodore, Qld, bought four bulls averaging $6000, while Alderberry Pastoral Co, Guyra, bought three bulls averaging $7000.
The selling agents were Elders Guyra and Armidale, with Paul Dooley, the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
