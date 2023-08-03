The Land
Eastern Plains Angus' $12,031 average

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 3 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:00pm
Two bulls have sold for $30,000 each to top the Eastern Plains Angus stud sale, where 62 bulls averaged $12,129, with a 74 per cent clearance at auction.

