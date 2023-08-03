The Land
Home/Beef

Carbon farmers hope for rewards and recognition from financial institutions

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef producers and carbon farmers Tom and Antoinette Archer of Rexton, Goondiwindi. Photo by Tourism Media
Beef producers and carbon farmers Tom and Antoinette Archer of Rexton, Goondiwindi. Photo by Tourism Media

Financial institutions appear reluctant to spell out what tangible rewards they will give carbon farmers as the sector gains momentum following a landmark issuing of thousands of carbon credits to two Queensland grazing families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.