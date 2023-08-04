The Land
Woolgoolga High lambs to $100

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 5 2023 - 6:45am
Woolgoolga High School agriculture teacher Gavin Whitburn with ag students Kane, Alina, Caiden and Amelie just before the sale of their Dorper lambs. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Woolgoolga High School agriculture teacher Gavin Whitburn with ag students Kane, Alina, Caiden and Amelie just before the sale of their Dorper lambs. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Students from Woolgoolga High School's agriculture stream saw their Dorper lambs sold in the saleyards on Wednesday. It's just that their nearest sale yard for sheep is at Guyra, a three-hour drive over the Great Dividing Range.

