Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale attracts 938 nominations

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
August 3 2023 - 6:00pm
According to agents, Brahman weaners sold for over $3/kg at CQLX on August 2, heralding confidence in the upcoming Brahman Week Sale. Picture by Sally Utschink
According to agents, Brahman weaners sold for over $3/kg at CQLX on August 2, heralding confidence in the upcoming Brahman Week Sale. Picture by Sally Utschink

More than 900 bulls have been nominated for this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale but agents and industry leaders are confident they will still see high clearance rates come October.

